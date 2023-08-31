Mallikarjun Kharge's Son Fined For Putting Up Congress Poster In Karnataka

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge paid a fine of Rs. 5,000 to the Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation for putting up his banner in a public place without obtaining permission from the civic body.

Kharge appreciated the action by the civic body and asked his personal staff to pay the fine.

The banners had the images of Priyank Kharge, his father and All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil and Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima, along with other national and state leaders of the Congress.

The banner was put, as Congress' Gruha Lakshmi Scheme was set to be launched in Bhimalli.

Kharge, as in-charge of Kalaburagi district, launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme at Bhimalli in the district for Kalaburagi, after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rolled out the scheme from Mysuru.

Keeping up the poll promises, the Karnataka Government launched Gruha Lakshmi Scheme-- a social welfare scheme for women-- in Mysuru. The women heads of a family, will receive Rs 2,000 per month from the government.

Siddaramiah-led Karnataka government has earmarked Rs 17,500 crore for 'Gruha Lakshmi' programme.

The Karnataka government has implemented three of the five pre-poll promises -- 'Shakti', 'Gruha Jyothi' and 'Anna Bhagya' -- and 'Gruha Lakshmi' is the fourth one. The fifth one is the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme that promises to provide unemployment allowance to the state's youth.