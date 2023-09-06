'Mama Mia! PM Modi Keeps Getting Taller And Taller': BJP Takes Dig At Congress

Ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (September 6) took a dig at the Congress party by sharing an ambiguous poster on social media, featuring PM Narendra Modi and Congress leaders' picture.

The poster through graphical representation shows Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi saying, "Mama Mia! He (PM Modi) keeps getting taller and taller," accompanied by PM Modi's walking gesture towards the G20 Summit 2023.

In the caption, the saffron party mentioned that with the growing stature of PM Modi on the global stage and the world recognising him at national and international levels, the opposition is frightened about their dwindling presence in Indian politics.

With the stature of Prime Minister Modi growing massively by the day and the world recognising him as a national and international colossus, his opponents are panicking about their shrinking relevance… pic.twitter.com/w50zL4xHVA — BJP (@BJP4India) September 6, 2023

G20 Summit 2023: India changing global landscape

The Group of Twenty (G20), a premier forum for international economic cooperation, was founded in 1999 after the Asian Financial Crisis as a stage for finance ministers and central bank heads to discuss financial issues.

In 2023, India holds the presidency for the prestigious global summit, which is scheduled between September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The theme of this year's G20 is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.'

With the growing significance of the Indian subcontinent on the global stage, several leaders of the developed nation have lauded PM Modi's leadership. In a communique, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden will commend PM Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation.