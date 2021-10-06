Mamata, 2 other TMC MLAs to take oath on Oct 7

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he will administer the oath to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a member of the state assembly on October 7.

Banerjee won the Bhabanipur by-poll with a record margin of 58,835 votes. She needed to win the election to retain the chief minister's chair.

Along with her, two other newly-elected TMC legislators will also take oath at 2 pm on Thursday, Dhankhar said in a Twitter post.

The governor said the oath-taking ceremony was supposed to be held initially at 11.45 am, but the timing was changed following a request of state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee.

“Governor WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar would administer oath/affirmation to the elected members to the WBLA, viz., MAMATA BANERJEE, JAKIR HOSSAIN and AMIRUL ISLAM at the premises of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on 7 October, 2021 at 11.45 hours,” he had tweeted.

However, the timing was changed later.

“Earlier @itspcofficial had indicated ‘pl administer oath of 3 elected members on 7th October 2021 at 11.45 a.m.’ and after issuance of order has sought “Kindly allow to administer oath at 2 p.m. instead of 11.45 a.m.” Now oath will be administered at 2 PM at WBLA by Governor WB,” Dhankhar said in a tweet later.

Chatterjee goes by the Twitter handle "itspcofficial".

Jakir Hossain was declared victorious by a huge margin of 92,480 votes from the Jangipur constituency, while Amirul Islam won from Samserganj by a margin of 26,379 votes.

The results were declared on Sunday. PTI PNT NN NN

