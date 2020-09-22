Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP For Suspending 8 Oppn MPs, Says, 'BJP Didn't Have Numbers In RS'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday came down heavily on the BJP-led Centre government for suspending eight opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) from the ongoing parliament session. Alleging that the Centre government did not have sufficient numbers in Rajya Sabha Banerjee maintained that MPs were suspended in order to pass anti-farmer and anti-labour bills.

'BJP did not have the numbers'

"BJP did not have the numbers. That why they suspended MPs from various parties to pass anti-farmer bills and anti-labour bills. They did not want these MPs to speak on issues related to farmers, labours, students, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and poor people. These MPs were suspended in order to pass anti-farmer bills and anti-labour bills," she said.

'BJP 'bulldozed' the Constitution and Opposition'

Banerjee further alleged that the BJP 'bulldozed' the Constitution and Opposition. She said, "Whatever happened on farmers bill is very dangerous. Those who do not know anything about farming, do not understand farmers, how would they understand about anything about agriculture?" she questioned.

"The BJP did not allow division of votes even when it was sought. It bulldozed the constitution, democracy as well as the Opposition. This is very unfortunate," she said.

On Monday, eight Opposition members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for one week for creating a ruckus on Sunday during the discussion over farm reform bills. The eight members suspended for one week for unruly behaviour include Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, KK Ragesh, Syed Nazir Hussain, Rajiv Sattav, Sanjay Singh, Ripun Bora and Elamaram Karim.

Opposition to boycott RS till suspension of 8 MPs revoked

Meanwhile the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said the opposition will boycott the proceedings of the House till the suspension of eight members is revoked. Speaking after the Zero Hour, Azad also demanded that the government brings a bill which should ensure private players don't procure food grains below the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government. He also asked the government that the MSP should be fixed from time to time as the C2 Swaminathan formula.

(With inputs from ANI)