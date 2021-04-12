'Mamata Allows Infiltration For Votes': Amit Shah Slams WB CM, Assures CAA Implementation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday continued his onslaught on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue of infiltration from Bangladesh. While addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri on Monday Amit Shah assured that when the BJP forms its government in the state after May 2, it will stop illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

He strongly contended that the infiltrators from Bangladesh take away a significant chunk of the benefits which are given by the central as well as state administration to the people of the state. He added that Mamata Banerjee allows infiltration because it works as her vote bank during elections.

Amit Shah also mentioned giving citizenship to the Matua community, a scheduled caste Vaisnavite Hindu community that lives in West Bengal as well as Bangladesh. However, a significant part of the people from the Matua community living in West Bengal are devoid of citizenship. Speaking on the same, Amit Shah assured that after CAA is implemented in the state, the people from the Matua community will be given citizenship. Amit Shah added that Mamata Banerjee never wants CAA to be implemented because she fears her vote bank will get angry.

"Matua community - Namsudhra community who are here, shouldn't they be given citizenship? Didi says they shouldn't be given citizenship. Why? Because she is scared of her vote bank. But how will you stop us Didi, your departure on May 2 is confirmed. After BJP forms its government, CAA will be implemented and people of these communities will be given citizenship," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah also slammed Mamata Banerjee over her selective criticism of violence that took place in Cooch Behar. Five people were killed in violence in Sitalkuchi of CoochBehar - four killed during firing by Central Forces while one was killed during a clash on the polling booth.

Mamata Banerjee had targeted the Central Forces over the loss of lives of four people, but remained quiet on the one who was dragged outside the polling booth and shot dead.

While addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri on Monday, Amit Shah slammed the chief minister and said, "Didi shedding tears for the loss of lives of the four people but where is your condolence for Anand Burman. You are Politicising deaths and this kind of politics of yours will take Bengal to a new low."

Cooch Behar Violence

Five people lost their lives on Saturday in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar. Among them were four locals who got killed after hundreds of people surrounded Central forces guarding the booths. The local police stated that the miscreants attempted to snatch weapons and attacked the Central forces compelling them to open fire in self-defence.

Another one named Anand Burman was dragged outside a polling booth in the Pathantuli area of Sitalkuchi and was shot dead according to a police official. Reports stated that Burman was a BJP polling agent and was allegedly killed by TMC workers.

While four phases of the Assembly elections have been concluded, the polling for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2. The state has witnessed a surge in incidents of political violence and the election battle keeps getting murkier by the day with the controversial remarks and political mudslinging by the political leaders from the ruling TMC and the BJP.