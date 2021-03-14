'Mamata Always Tries To Gain Sympathy': BJP MP After Bengal CM Announces Nandigram Rally

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she will conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair on Sunday, BJP MP Sukanata Majumdar said that the TMC supremo has always tried to "gain sympathy". Referring to the West Bengal CM's alleged attack in Nandigram during her campaign, the BJP MP said, "She did the same in Nandigram, but her plan backfired. Was she pushed by ghosts?" He further said that Mamata Banerjee is doing this to distract the people of Bengal from the loss of lives in the Kolkata fire incident.

BJP MP attacks CM Mamata

Sukanta Majumdar said, "Suvendu Adhikari lead the protest in Nandigram against Left. But Mamata got the political advantage of it and conducted political tourism. He was the face of agitation, Suvendu is the son of the soil of Nandigram, while Mamata is an outsider." READ | EC to take call on reports on Mamata incident on Sunday: Sources

This statement by Majumdar comes after Mamata Banerjee announced that she will be holding a roadshow in a wheelchair on Sunday from Gandhi Murti to Hazra in poll-bound West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee was discharged from SSKM Hospital on Friday after her condition 'improved' following the alleged 'attack' during her visit to Nandigram on Thursday. As per ANI, CM Mamata Banerjee will address a public rally from a wheelchair at Hazra following the roadshow on Sunday.

Trinamool Congress has once again postponed the launch of its manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had announced that it was set to release its manifesto for Bengal polls on March 14. The new date for the release of the manifesto will be announced later.

West Bengal polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.