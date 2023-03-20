'Mamata And PM Modi Have Deal To Defame Rahul Gandhi, Congress': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a Member of Parliament from the Berhampore constituency of West Bengal, on Monday, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of having a 'deal' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defame the image of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP Chowdhury, said, "Mamata Banerjee is speaking on the directions of PM Modi. 'Didi' and PM Modi have a deal to defame the image of Rahul Gandhi and Congress." He went on to mention that CM Banerjee is 'dealing' with PM Modi to save herself from the central investigating agencies like the ED and CBI.

He said, "She wants to save herself from ED-CBI raids. That's why she is against Congress and with this PM will be happy."

Mamata Banerjee stings Congress

While addressing an internal party meeting earlier on Sunday in the Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to shift attention from current issues by portraying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a "hero" and stalling Parliament proceedings over his comments in the UK.

"The BJP is trying to divert attention from the burning issues by stalling the parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in the UK." She also took a dig at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called the Wayanad MP “TRP of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Meanwhile, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, ahead of the Panchayat elections in West Bengal, claimed that over 2,000 workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP from different parts of Murshidabad and Maldah districts have joined the Congress. According to reports, the Panchayat elections are likely to be conducted in May 2023.

The Trinamool and Congress party, which walked on similar paths for a long time, have been on a collision course now. The ruling party of West Bengal has not shown support to the Congress-led Opposition protest demanding a JPC probe in the Adani-Hindenburg issue. The Congress is also miffed after Trinamool debuted in the Northeast elections and ended up eating into its vote share. Ties worsened between both parties after Congress defeated TMC in the Murshidabad by-polls, held in February.