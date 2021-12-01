Mamata Announces End Of UPA, Takes 'can't Help Those Who Can't Fight' Jibe At Congress

Addressing a press briefing with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reiterated the need for a strong alternative force to fight the BJP. Underlining that no party can fight BJP alone, she urged the 'parties that can fight' to come together. For those 'parties who can't fight', hinting at Congress, she said that nothing can be done.

When questioned whether UPA under Sharad Pawar will be the alternative force, the TMC supremo snapped saying," What UPA, there's no UPA anymore." For the discussion for forming the alternative force, Mamata Banerjee had paid a 'courtesy visit' to Sharad Pawar.

'A Strong alternative force is required against the prevailing fascism; it can't be done alone. Sharad ji is a senior leader, hence I came for a courtesy visit & political discussion': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee



'Mamata Banerjee's intention is to bring like-minded parties together'

In the press briefing, Sharad Pawar had also expressed his agreement to Mamata Banerjee's idea of an alternative force. "Our thinking is not for today, but for election. This has to be established and with that intention, she has visited and had a very positive discussion with all of us," he added.

When asked if Congress will be part of this front, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said, "Be it Congress or any other party, the thing is that those who are against BJP, if they will come together, they are welcome."

Since the time Trinamool Congress has announced that it was going national, its chief Mamata Banerjee has been hell-bent on uniting the opposition parties in a bid to defeat the ruling BJP. In the past few months, she has made several interstate visits and met leaders like Sonia Gandhi chief of Congress, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Unable to visit Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata met Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray. Also, she has now met Sharad Pawar, the supremo of NCP.

Though Mamata Banerjee has often evaded questions on the leader of this alternative force, it is quite evident that she wants to be the face. TMC's Bengali mouthpiece “Jago Bangla” also ran a cover story with the headline. "Rahul Gandhi failed, Mamata is the alternate face".

“The country is seeking an alternative face. I have known Rahul Gandhi for a long time, but I must say he has failed to emerge as an alternative face to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But Mamata Banerjee has been successful in emerging as an alternative face to Modi," the story had quoted the TMC's Lok Sabha party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay as saying.

Image: PTI