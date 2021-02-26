Mamata Announces Sops For Daily Wage Workers Minutes Before WB Election Dates Declaration

Minutes before the declaration of the Assembly election dates, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces a hike in the wages of daily wage workers in the state. This assumes significance as the state government cannot take such policy decisions once the Model Code of Conduct comes into force following the Election Commission of India's press conference. Under the aegis of the WB Urban Employment Scheme, unskilled workers will now be entitled to receive Rs.202 per day instead of Rs.144.

Similarly, the daily wages for semi-skilled workers have been hiked from Rs.172 to Rs.303. With the introduction of a new category, skilled laborers shall be paid Rs.404 for a day's work. Mentioning that these wages are in parity with the enhanced pay for rural workers, Banerjee revealed that a total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8000 semi-skilled, and 8000 skilled) will benefit from this initiative. Moreover, she clarified that the budgetary provision for the wage hike has been made for two fiscal years.

Woes for TMC ahead of polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led party had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. BJP is looking to make major inroads in the WB Assembly election due in April-May 2021 buoyed by its win in 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats this time. However, Banerjee too has mounted a fierce campaign seeking a third term in office. She has been at loggerheads with BJP on multiple issues including political violence, CAA, farm laws, and non-implementation of Central schemes.

In a setback to TMC, the exodus of its leaders to the JP Nadda-led party has increased manifold in the last few months. For instance, ex-MLAs Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu, and Banasri Maity, and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020. On January 30, TMC received another blow as 5 of its former leaders- Rajib Banerjee, Prabir Ghosal, Baishali Dalmiya, Rathin Chakraborty and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP.

