'Mamata Arrested Nephew's Close Aide': BJP Alleges Feud Between WB CM & Abhishek Banerjee

In a big claim on Tuesday, BJP IT in-charge Amit Malviya alleged that there is a feud between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. To buttress his point, he referred to the Diamond Harbour MP's recent veiled attack on the Chief Minister when he suggested that there should be a "retirement age" for politicians be it 60, 65 or 70.

According to Malviya, the rift between the two leaders escalated further after the TMC supremo arrested the Kalchini block president who is a close aide of her nephew. Moreover, he added that the Y security cover of Abhishek Banerjee's other aide Jahangir Khan was withdrawn.

The feud between Mamata Banerjee and her ambitious nephew Abhishek Banerjee steps up. After Abhishek suggested that politicians must retire by 65/70, Mamata responded by arresting Kalchini block president and withdrawing Y security of Jahangir Khan, both close aides of Abhishek… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 8, 2022

Rift in TMC top brass?

TMC created a huge impact on the national stage by decisively winning the 2021 West Bengal election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. Abhishek Banerjee, who played a key role in the poll campaign, was appointed as the party's national general secretary on June 5, 2021.

On several occasions in the recent past, Malviya has hinted at a growing divide between the Diamond Harbour MP and his aunt. For instance, he highlighted that the WB government had virtually rebutted Abhishek Banerjee's claim that over 53,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in his constituency on January 12.

Two days earlier, Amit Malviya also claimed, "Mamata Banerjee has stepped in to sever ties with I-PAC in Bengal and other states, where it was helping the TMC. I-PAC was Abhishek Banerjee’s brainchild and initiative to reinvent and expand the TMC. This is another Mamata move to cut down her ambitious nephew. The feud grows."

The rift in TMC ranks officially came to the fore on February 4 after the party released two different lists of candidates for the upcoming polls in West Bengal's 108 civic bodies. There was a discrepancy in about 150 of 2200 names between the list physically released by TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee and the list uploaded on the party's Facebook page and Twitter handle. As per reports, Mamata Banerjee expressed reservations over nearly 150 names featured in the candidate list uploaded on social media.