Mamata Asks Amit Shah 'Did You Enter The EVM?' After He Predicts 'BJP Will Win 26 Seats'

Retorting to Amit Shah's prediction of winning '26 out of 30' seats in Bengal phase-1 elections, CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, questioned 'Did you enter the EVM?'. Advising to wait for results on May 2, Mamata assured that TMC will win and that 'outsiders will not rule Bengal'. Mamata Banerjee, who is in the poll fray from Nandigram on April 1, was addressing a rally in Nandigram's Berulia Bazar.

Mamata: 'Have you entered the EVM?'

"Home Minister said they will win 26 out of 30 seats where voting took place in the first phase. Have you (HM Amit Shah) entered the EVM? Why didn't you say BJP will win all 30 seats. Let's wait for May 2. . Outsiders can't rule Bengal," said Banerjee. Shah had asserted that the BJP will win 37 seats out of 47 seats in Assam and 26 out of 30 seats in West Bengal at a Delhi press conference. READ | Giriraj Singh claims 'CM Mamata following Kim Jong-un' as Soumendu Adhikari's car attacked

Recounting her journey in Nandigram, she added, "I remember those days of Nandigram agitation, I was trying to enter Nandigram. The CPIM administration and goons did not allow me to enter. I took obscure routes to enter. This is what I have done, struggled for the people of Nandigram. If I would be lying about Nandigram, go and ask Mukul Roy, who is currently a BJP leader about it. Modi is taking land. He will snatch away everything as Adani is his friend. Chase away outsiders and BJP like you chased away CPI (M)."

Mamata Vs Suvendu

On January 18, Mamata set up the Nandigram faceoff by announcing that she will contest from Nandigram and Bhowanipore in the upcoming state polls. The ex-Nandigram MLA- who was the mastermind of the 2007 Nandigram agitation - responded, "I will leave politics if I fail to defeat her by half a lakh votes". After Mamata announced she will file for nomination on March 11, he responded, "We want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders". Taking up BJP's challenge, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced that she will contest only from the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore district, and not from Bhowanipore - where Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will contest.

In response, BJP fielded Suvendu Adhikari for the Nandigram seat. Bubbling with confidence, Adhikari said, "'Nandigram is not a challenge for me. I am going to Nandigram to defeat her (Mamata Banerjee) and send her back to Kolkata". Mamata, who recently suffered an injury while campaigning in Nandigram - which she has blamed on BJP, has vowed to conduct her campaign on a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'.

Phase-1 Bengal elections conclude

Polling was conducted in the Patashpur, Kanthi Uttar, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, Kanthi Dakshin, Ramnagar, Egra, Dantan, Nayagram, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Keshiary, Kharagpur, Garbeta, Salboni, Medinipur, Binpur, Bandwan, Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Purulia, Manbazar, Kashipur, Para, Raghunathpur, Saltora, Chhatna, Ranibandh and Raipur constituencies on Saturday. A total of 191 candidates including 21 women were in the poll fray. While the polling day did witness both BJP and TMC rush to the EC, these seats recorded an approximate voter turnout of 79.79%. The voting for the remaining phases will take place on April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of results is scheduled for May 2.