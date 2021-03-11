Mamata 'attacked': TMC Holds EC Responsible Rather Than Police; To Hold State-wide Protest

In a surprising take, TMC Education Minister Partha Chatterjee held the Election Commission responsible for the lapse in security rather than West Bengal police after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked by '4-5 unknown persons' in Nandigram, addressing a press conference. Stating that the TMC will raise black flags throughout Bengal in protest against the attack, he alleged a BJP hand behind the attack. Asking the EC to probe Mamata's assailants, Chatterjee said that the CM's poll campaign schedule will remain unaltered.

TMC: 'EC responsible more than police'

Lashing at the EC, Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said, "The EC is more responsible than the police (for the incident). We have visited the EC and requested them to investigate. We have decided that on Friday, tomorrow, we will unfurl black flags in every corner of the state from 3 pm to 5 pm - in every district, every block. It will be a silent protest." READ | TMC appeals to cadre to keep emotions in check amid Mamata Banerjee's hospitalisation

Raising doubts on BJP, he added, "The BJP had said that something would happen after the 10th, and now see what has happened. We have our doubts. The EC should find out how this has happened. We have said that she needed security. Mamata will not alter her schedule."

Mamata allegedly attacked

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing a puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. Doctors stated that the CM has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck and is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.

Issuing the first statement after her attack, Mamata Banerjee said, "I have injuries on my chest, ankle, shoulder and neck. I appeal to everyone to not do anything due to which people will have to suffer. The doctors are taking care and I will be able to return to work within 2-3 days as I don't want to spoil my scheduled meeting. Even if I will have to move around in a wheelchair, I will not let my meeting be hampered with this." READ | UP Dy CM terms alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee an 'election stunt'; raises questions

The EC has a sought a report from the Bengal secretary by Friday, as some politicians condemn the attack while some have termed it a 'political drama'. Moreover, some eyewitnesses have refuted Mamata's claims, stating that she was injured as the car door hit a poster and that 'no one pushed her'. Witnessing a three-way battle between BJP, TMC and Congress-Left, Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.