Mamata Attacks BJP Over Corruption Charge; 'Have Not Taken Rs 1 Lakh Pension In Years'

After BJP president JP Nadda accused the TMC-led West Bengal government of corruption, mismanagement and women atrocities, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit back at the central government, claiming that it was not clearing state funds and was sending public money to foreign shores. Slamming the BJP government for accusing TMC of corruption, Banerjee said she had not taken her Rs 1 lakh pension as ex-MP in the past 12 years.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also accused the BJP government of spending crores to do 'Manthan' in Vrindavan. Launching an attack and pointing toward the newly formed Maharashtra government, she asked, "Where did BJP get money to topple Maharashtra government?"

"Central government is not clearing state funds and is sending public money to foreign shores. They are spending crores to do 'manthan' in Vrindavan. They call us thieves. I didn't take Rs 1 lakh pension as an ex-MP in 12 years. Where did BJP get money to topple Maharashtra govt?" news agency ANI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

Further joining the chorus of opposition parties, Banerjee also accused BJP of misusing investigation agencies to silence the Opposition. "If our officers are called to Delhi, we will take action against central officers working in the state," she said, adding, "BJP is using CBI to harass our workers."

"I heard BJP has filed a case against me. Arrest me and see what happens," she said claiming that TMC will win and remove BJP from power in the next General elections, scheduled for 2024.

'If you have the audacity, put me behind the bars': Mamata challenges BJP

Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee challenged the BJP to arrest her if they have the audacity. Her statements came in view of the arrest of TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal. Notably, Mondal has been arrested in connection with the cattle smuggling case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while Chatterjee has been arrested by the ED in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment case.

"BJP wants to win the elections by putting everyone behind the bars...I say, if you have the audacity, then, put me behind the bars, and we will see what happens in the elections. We will fight, and we will win and remove BJP from power," the West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo said.