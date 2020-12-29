Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of 'riot Politics'; Says 'Buying MLAs, Won't Own Entire TMC'

Lashing out at her saffron rival, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, accused the BJP of indulging in 'riot politics'. Addressing a massive public rally in Birbhum's Bolpur village, the Trinamool chief alleged that BJP was insulting Hindu Dharma with their 'fake politics' and their optics with visits to Adivasi homes. She warned BJP that by 'buying some MLAs, they cannot own entire TMC'. West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

"They are making us forget our Hindu Dharma. They should know all the spiritual and iconic place of Bengal. Every week, they are coming to Bengal, having 5-star cooked foods but showing (that they are) eating adivasi home food. We work 365 days for the people of Bengal. This soil is gold, they are coming and making fake politics, and try to provoke riots," she thundered.

Talking about Tagore and she added, "They wanted to change the National Anthem. I won't let them succeed in their intentions." Commenting on the recent crossovers from TMC to BJP, she said, "They are thinking by buying MLAs for money, they own the entire TMC. It's not that easy. In every village, they are sending outsiders and claiming there is no development." She lashed out, "They are provoking every voter - from class 9 to Senior Citizens, but people whom BJP is approaching, are all giving a befitting reply." Earlier in the day, 15 BJP workers were injured by alleged TMC goons in Bengal's Purba Medinipur district while on the way to attend Suvendu Adhikari's rally in Nandigram.

Mamata Vs Centre

Mamata Banerjee, who has been at odds with the Centre since 2014, has recently stepped up her attack - moving the Supreme Court over the MHA's transfer of the three IPS officers over attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy. She has also opposed the Centre over the Farm Laws, CAA, PM-KISAN, AYUSH schemes. Recently, she also accused the BJP of being outsiders - alleging them of insulting Rabindranath Tagore, Visva Bharati University, Netaji and Bengali culture in general. Trinamool recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign.

Meanwhile, the saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, handpicking Shivprakash, Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Bhikubhai Dalsania, Ravindra Raju, Vinod Sonkar, Harish Dwivedi to ta work on booth levels in these regions. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. Trinamool currently holds 222 seats in the 294-seat assembly.

