Mamata Banerjee Accuses PM Of Reinaugurating Campus; BJP Rues 'constant Confrontation'

The tug-of-war between TMC and BJP escalated as WB CM Mamata Banerjee claimed to have already inaugurated a cancer institute which was inaugurated by PM Modi on Friday. She made this assertion at the inauguration ceremony of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute. Built at a cost of over Rs.530 crore, this campus is home to a 460-bedded comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. Thus, it is set to ease the load on the existing CNCI campus.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee remarked, "The PM has himself shown interest. For his information, I want to tell him that we have already inaugurated it. How did we do it? In the COVID-19 period, we required COVID-19 centres. Then I saw the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute. We created the COVID-19 which was very useful to us. The PM will be happy to know that the state government spent 25% on this project."

Reacting to this, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya castigated the Chief Minister for engaging in a constant confrontation with the Centre. Moreover, he pointed out that the inauguration of a building as a COVID-19 facility cannot be compared to its inauguration as a cancer institute. Both PM Modi and Banerjee attended the inauguration ceremony virtually amid the rising number of novel coronavirus cases.

Mamata Banerjee is incorrigible. Notwithstanding the fact that she is on path of constant, needless confrontation, she must realise that inaugurating a building as Covid facility is NOT the same as inaugurating a Cancer facility in a hospital.



Imagine what Bengal has to suffer! pic.twitter.com/LOtHzbduCg — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 7, 2022

PM Modi hails achievements on the healthcare front

Speaking on this occasion, PM Modi highlighted the fact that India completed administering 150 crore doses on Friday. Revealing that over 90% of the country's eligible population has received at least one dose, he also mentioned that over 1.5 crore children aged between 15-18 have been administered the vaccine. Furthermore, he added that the Centre had approved Rs.2,500 crore to create innumerable health sub-centres and operationalize thousands of urban Health and Wellness Centres.