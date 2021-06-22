Mamata Banerjee Alleges Bodies In Ganga Infected With COVID-19 Are Reaching Bengal From UP

In a shocking development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that several bodies have floated to the state downstream river Ganga from Uttar Pradesh and has polluted the water. The River Ganga flows through the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal after which it meets the Bay of Bengal.

"Bodies likely to be infected with COVID are reaching West Bengal from UP, floating in the river. Several such bodies have been spotted. River water is getting polluted. We are pulling out the bodies from the river and performing last rites," the WB CM said while addressing the media.

Bodies spotted in Ganga

Amid the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of bodies were found floating in the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar in the month of May, causing fear among locals who depend on the river Ganga for agricultural purposes and other needs.

Last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a slew of directions to the SDRF and PAC police personnel to patrol every river in the state for ensuring that no one immerses the dead bodies in the river as a part of any ritual, and, the heads of rural and urban local bodies would form committees to ensure that no dead body is immersed in any river as a part of any ritual. Maintaining that every deceased person has a right to be honourably laid to rest, he had revealed that the UP government has already earmarked funds for this purpose.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat through the National Mission for Clean Ganga had earlier issued a 5-point compliance order to states which the river and its tributaries pass through. The Union Minister had directed the state administration to take necessary action and sought a report on the same within 14 days. In a letter to state authorities of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand, the Director-General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga told authorities to cremate the unidentified dead bodies in accordance with COVID-safety protocol.

Earlier this month, the Centre's team had collected samples from various Ganga river banks in Bihar to ascertain river contamination. Bihar Pollution board had stated that the Centre's team had collected samples on June 1 in Buxar and on June 5 in Patna, Bhojpur, and Saran, and sent them to Lucknow, UP.