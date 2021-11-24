Mamata Banerjee Apprises On Meeting With PM Modi; Says Discussed BSF, COVID & More

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday where the two leaders discussed a number of issues ranging from the BSF jurisdiction to relief funds for the state. Addressing the media after the meeting, Mamata Banerjee stated that she had urged the PM to uphold the 'federal structure' in the country and keep Centre-State relations out of politics.

"I have a few issues pertaining to West Bengal. Many natural disasters struck Bengal. We are entitled to funds. He had promised that funds will be given. I also told him that we have a federal structure and this is why BSF should not be given that much power since law and order in the state gets affected," she said.

"I told him, that states will give you extra help, but maintaining the federal structure is important. You can not disturb it. I have asked that the law pertaining to the BSF be taken back," she added.

I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over a number of state-related issues. We also spoke on the BSF's jurisdiction extension issue and demanded that this decision be withdrawn: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Delhi pic.twitter.com/rbSorskUNA — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

Banerjee rakes up Centre-state relations

Banerjee also revealed that devising a policy on COVID-19 had also been one of her demands. Apart from this, the need to support the jute industry in the state was also taken up. " We also discussed COVID-19 and that how there is still no policy decision on it. I told him we need more doses. Now schools are opening so I told him that please speak to the expert committee regarding vaccination of those below 18 so that there is no gap," she said.

"Another thing we discussed is jute production. There is a cap, so farmers can't sell over that and hoarding happens. Jute workers are in pain and PM said that he is hundred percent in favor of this. He asked me to hold a round table meeting on this," she added.

Banerjee further revealed that there was a need to keep Centre-State relations out of politics. "Political differences will remain but it should not be that there is an effect on the relation between West Bengal and the Centre. Together, State and the Centre should work in confidence. For this, we have invited PM Modi this year to the Bengal Business Summit (BBS), he has accepted it. It will be held in April 2022," she shared.

Discussing the upcoming UP Elections 2022, the TMC supremo disclosed that her party was ready to extend support to those who need it. She said, "TMC will give support to those who ask for it. I am ready to help Akhilesh. In UP, our unit is active … we will see if we can campaign."

Image: PMO