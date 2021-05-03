Mamata Banerjee Asked For Her Views On India Having A 'Bengali PM'; Has Succinct Answer

As Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, party leader Partha Chatterjee informed that the TMC supremo will take oath as the Chief Minister on May 5. Meanwhile, the other Ministers will take the oath on May 6. Also, while asked to comment on the possibility of India getting a Bengali Prime Minister in the future, Mamata Banerjee while addressing a press conference on Monday afternoon said that this is not the time for asking these questions.

CM Mamata on possibility of India getting a Bengali PM in future

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Why are you asking this question right now? This is not the time for asking these questions. Let us work towards curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Stating that the TMC's first job is to fight against the Coronavirus, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that if people of the country want this, then they can make history.

Mamata Banerjee questions BJP on recounting of votes in Nandigram

Speaking about her defeat in the Nandigram constituency, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that she had received an SMS from someone wherein Returning Officer of the constituency has written to someone that if he allows recounting of votes then his life would be under threat. The EC had on Sunday night declined TMC's demand to re-count the Nandigram votes.

Alleging that there have been several anomalies during the counting process at Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee said, "As per this letter, if I asked for the recounting of votes, then there will be a life-threatening situation for the Returning Officer. For four hours server was down, Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed."

Asking the saffron party what problem is there in recounting votes of the Nandigram constituency, the TMC supremo asked, "Why are you afraid of recounting?" Stating that everyone has seen how the reporters and the news agency had declared her victory in Nandigram, the Bengal Chief Minister said that TMC is going to do a proper movement till the time, a proper recounting of votes is done.

CM Mamata said, "You have all seen how Nandigram counting was done. 2 very biased observers were monitoring the counting. BJP has said that anyhow Mamata Banerjee has to be defeated. What is this? They cannot stop me."

Pointing towards the number of seats the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in the state Assembly polls, the TMC chief said that the saffron party would not have even crossed 50. She further accused the Election Commission (EC) of siding with BJP. Remarking that she is very happy with the Supreme Court as it sided with the observations of the Madras HC (against the EC), she said that sometimes 'judgment is justice. people only want justice as it is the main pillar of 'democracy'.

Although India has not yet had a 'Bengali Prime Minister', Indian history is replete with prominent leaders from Bengal. Former President late Pranab Mukherjee, who wielded enormous power in the UPA was also considered as one of the strongest candidates for the Prime Ministerial post. Pranab Mukherjee also served as former Finance and External Affairs Minister. Besides Pranab Mukherjee, political leaders including Subhas Chandra Bose, Mamata Banerjee, Jyoti Basu, Bidhan Chandra Roy, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Prafulla Chandra Ghosh, Ajoy Mukherjee, Siddhartha Sankar Ray, Sarat Chandra Bose, Rash Bihari Bose and many others have also been involved in major political affairs of the country.

West Bengal election results

Although Mamata Banerjee lost the high-intensity Nandigram battle, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 160 seats and is leading in another 52. Meanwhile, BJP won 49 seats and leads additionally in 29. Accepting its defeat, the BJP said it has reached the milestone of becoming the opposition party in Bengal. “We got the responsibility of becoming the opposition party in the state and we will do everything to serve the people and help Mamata Didi to fight COVID-19 and all other work required to serve the public,” the BJP said in a press conference on the result day.

Bengal witnessed a vigorous contest between the ruling Trinamool and BJP across eight phases held from March to April. The election witnessed incidents of political violence, blame game and mudslinging in the run-up to the election which continued even during the results day.

(Image: ANI, Republicworld.com)