Mamata Banerjee Asks Guv Dhankhar To Refrain From ‘surpassing CM’ & Summoning Officials

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and expressed her anger and disillusion over his letter to the Kolkata Director General of Police. In a nine-page letter, the Chief Minister told the Governor that he should remain within the mandate of the Constitution.

The Chief Minister further said that the governor's aspersions sadly consist of uncorroborated judgments and insinuations against the police and the state government.

'Extremely upset, anguished and disillusioned'

"I was extremely upset, anguished and disillusioned on reading your captioned letter and the note addressed to the Director-General of Police which was placed before me, as well as to see your Twitter post regarding the same," she said.

"As per Article 163, you are mandated to act as per the aid and advice of your Chief Minister and her Council of Ministers which is the essence of our democracy, I am thus writing to you to express my deep pain and anguish at the excessive and blatant attempt at usurpation of constitutional mandates and unwarranted excesses on your part," she wrote further.

Banerjee, in her letter further stated that the governor is an executive nominee of the President whereas she the elected representative of the people of West Bengal.

"...I request, aid and advise you in the capacity of the Chief Minister of this state, to act within the mandates of the Constitution and refrain from acting on a political mandate, if any to destabilize a democratically elected government," she said." ... refrain from surpassing the Chief Minister and her Council of Ministers and communicating with and dictating to State officials, in excess of your powers under the Constitution and directing them to attend before you," she added.

Earlier this month, Governor Dhankar had written to DGP Virendra, expressing concern over the law and order situation in the state. After a two-line reply from the DGP, Dhankhar asked the state police chief to meet him by September 26 to give details of the alarming decline in law and order in the state and the steps required to tone it up. Dhankar has locked horns with the Trinamool Congress government since he assumed office in July last year over several issues.

Banerjee, who is also the home minister of the state, slammed Dhankhar's judgments on the current state of affairs in the state. She said that his inquiry into the criminal investigations in connection with a particular accused in an incident and seeking reports regarding it from the DGP not only amounts to interference in the day-to-day administration of the state government but also gives rise to serious suspicions of interference in and influencing the ongoing probe, according to a PTI report.

