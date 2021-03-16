Mamata Banerjee Attacks ECI Again In A Rally, Alleges BJP Has A 'plot To Kill Her'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an election rally on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that there is a plot to kill her. She went on to blame the Election commission of India (ECI) for having a bias towards the saffron party and covering up their actions.

Claiming that the people have not been attending the rallies of the saffron party, she alleged that the BJP has been continuously doing injustices, shutting factories, taking steps that have been adversely affecting the lives of the farmers, and thereafter depriving them of their land and that is why people are not supporting it, "Do you think murdering me would make you win public support and win the elections?" she said reiterating one more time, 'Khela hobe'.

She also went on to blame the party for all the violence, attacks, and murders that have taken place in the State.

ECI rules out attack

The ECI on Sunday ruled out West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's injury at Nandigram being the result of an attack, thereby denting TMC's claims of the Nandigram incident being part of a conspiracy and not an accident. Based on the reports of the poll observers and the Chief Secretary of Bengal, the ECI ruled out the possibility of it being an attack and has said that details relating to this will be given in the due course.

Describing the report submitted by the West Bengal government as 'sketchy', it said that the report did not have any details of the incident like how it happened or who could be behind it. "We have asked the state administration to furnish more details," the ECI had said.

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked by 4-5 men during which she sustained a leg injury. Later, state-run SSKM hospital had said that Mamata had suffered 'severe bone injuries' in her left ankle, foot, and right shoulder. While there was no clear video footage of the alleged attack that took place in Birulia Bazar, Mamata was discharged on Friday and was seen being rolled out in a wheelchair.

West Bengal polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total. The Trinamool, meanwhile, has inducted BJP veteran and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.