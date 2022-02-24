Mamata Banerjee Attacks WB Governor; 'someone Asking For Audit Reports From Universities'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar without taking his name, addressing him as "someone" for asking for audit reports from the universities and colleges. While attending an event for the distribution of students' credit cards on Thursday, February 24. During this event, she said, "I know that someone is asking for audit reports from Universities and giving threats. Remember, it is not a work of an individual but it is the job of the government." Mamata Banerjee also advised the banks to clear the application of the student's credit card and announced that the government of Bengal will be the guarantor for students.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal had earlier accused Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and alleged him saying that the latter is interfering in the academic and the administrative matters of the universities that are owned by private bodies. The "someone" comment from Mamata comes after Bengal's Governor's decision to call management of 11 privately owned universities to discuss the university's financial management.

The rift between CM and Governor

The Bengal CM and the Governor of the state have time and again alleged each other mismanagement since the Governor took charge of the Raj Bhavan. Dhankhar had accused Mamata of mishandling the state and the law and order situation in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee had once alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar makes statements with political interest to help a "certain" government and she also alleges for interfering in the business which concerns the State Government. Mamata Banerjee has also blocked the Governor on the social media platform Twitter accusing him of making unethical and unconstitutional statements against the state administration.

After being blocked the Governor in the hope of peace wrote a letter to WB CM asking her to come and meet him at the Raj Bhavan. "Dialogue, discussion and deliberation, particularly amongst constitutional functionaries like Chief Minister and Governor are quintessential to democracy and inseparable part of constitutional governance. All my earnest efforts in this direction have unfortunately not fructified in view of the stance at your end. Such a scenario has the potential to lead to a constitutional stalemate which we both are ordained by our both to avert," read the Governor's letter.

