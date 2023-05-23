Mamata Banerjee Bats For Arvind Kejriwal, Urges Parties Not To Vote For 'BJP's Law'

As part of a nationwide tour to garner support for his fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 23.

After the meeting, Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee addressed a joint press conference, with the latter extending support to the former against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital.

"Will support AAP in the fight against Central ordinance," the Trinamool Congress president said while urging the opposition parties to come together.

She also urged political parties to not vote for "BJP's law". "Central Government will rule all the states, through Governors, ordinances and letters... I request all opposition parties that if you are willing to work together, don't let a single vote go to the BJP, I want everyone to vote for non-BJP parties against such an ordinance," Banerjee said.

"This government has become a government 'of the agency, by the agency and for the agency'. We fear the Central govt might change the Constitution, they might change the name of the country... They don't even respect the Supreme Court verdicts," CM Banerjee added.

Arvind Kejriwal thanked 'Didi' Mamata for assuring support to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajya Sabha against the Centre's ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi. "I believe if this Bill is stopped in Rajya Sabha, then this will be a semi-final for 2024 (Lok Sabha elections)," he said.

The AAP supremo accused BJP of making democracy a mockery. He also claimed that governors are being used to disturb opposition governments.

"BJP buys MLAs, uses CBI, ED to try to break opposition government," Kejriwal said, adding that the Centre is not allowing the non-BJP government to work in states.

The Centre has issued an ordinance for setting up a National Capital Civil Service Authority which essentially overturns a Supreme Court order that gave control of services (excluding those related to police, public order and land) to the elected government in Delhi.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will handle the transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and also matters of disciplinary proceedings against them.

AAP has already sought the support of all non-BJP parties, calling it a "time of agni pariksha" for opposition parties, and that they should come together in order to save the country's democracy and Constitution.