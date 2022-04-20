Last Updated:

'Mamata Banerjee Best Choice As Opposition Leader': TMC's Ripun Bora Makes Pitch For 2024

Ripun Bora avered that Mamata Banerjee is "fighting aggressively" against PM Modi and at the same time is uniting the opposition against the BJP.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ripun Bora on Wednesday hailed party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, days after jumping ship from Congress. Speaking to ANI, Bora avered that Banerjee was "fighting aggressively" against PM Modi and at the same time was uniting the opposition against the BJP. Bora's statement comes as the TMC has repeatedly called for united opposition to fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Mamata Banerjee is fighting aggressively against Modi. She is uniting the opposition and making the opposition front strong. In 2024, Mamata Banerjee is the best choice as the opposition leader," said Ripun Bora 

Earlier, Ripun Bora had categorically stated his reasons for leaving the Congress party. The former Congress leader had said that "strategical and ideological differences" with the grand old party. Moreover, he added that Congress had failed to fight the BJP and also spoke about the infighting within the party. According to Bora, the same turned out to be an advantage for BJP. Further, he avered that only TMC can fight against the incumbent BJP. 

"Mamata Banerjee is fighting with BJP bravely. I am convinced only Mamata can fight with BJP & has been able to prevent it in Bengal for the last five years," said Ripun Bora

Ripun Bora quits Congress; joins TMC 

Earlier on Sunday, Ripun Bora tendered his resignation from the Indian National Congress as President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). Bora's resignation comes after he lost the Rajya Sabha election in Assam amid cross-voting. In addition, he also cited rising internal disputes in the Congress party since the recently concluded assembly polls in five states. Following this, the Assam Congress working president has now accused Ripun Bora of being ‘power hungry’. 

(With PTI inputs )

