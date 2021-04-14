Mamata Banerjee Blames BJP For COVID-19 Surge In West Bengal, Targets 'outsiders' Again

In a controversial statement ahead of the West Bengal election, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee blamed BJP for the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. A day earlier, WB recorded its highest single-day spike of 4,817 novel coronavirus cases pushing the tally to 6,24,224. Moreover, the death count also rose to 10,434 after 20 fresh fatalities were registered in the state. Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday, Banerjee linked the advent of the second COVID-19 wave to the alleged slow pace of vaccination in the country.

Moreover, she accused BJP leaders hailing from other states of spreading the infection while campaigning for the WB Assembly election. In the wake of this, she lashed out at the JP Nadda-led party for still asking for votes. At present, there are 29,050 active novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal while 5,84,740 patients have been discharged besides 10,434 fatalities.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee remarked, "If they had given the injection to everyone on time, this new wave of Corona would not have come. Do you know- they have brought scores of people from outside? They have brought all outsiders in the name of election campaigning and have spread the COVID infection here. Now, they are asking for votes."

Calcutta HC's directives

A day earlier, the Calcutta High Court directed the strict implementation of COVID-19 guidelines during the West Bengal election campaign. A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee was hearing two pleas that expressed concern that the non-adherence of COVID-19 protocol during the ongoing poll campaign might cause a serious spike in the novel coronavirus cases in the state. While acknowledging the measures taken by the Election Commission at the polling booths, the bench asked the poll body to take stringent measures against persons who flout guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread.

It directed that wearing of masks has to be mandatory at all gatherings, sanitizers should be made available liberally and social distancing norms must be followed. Furthermore, it requested members of all political parties and poll candidates who hold meetings for campaigning purposes to ensure that persons present at every gathering wear masks and maintain the social distancing norms. The court also held that the District Magistrates and the WB Chief Electoral Officer will be personally responsible for ensuring that the guidelines are followed by everyone.