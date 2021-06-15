Mamata Banerjee Blames Centre's 'indifference' For Farmers' Suffering As Protest Rages On

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, on the anniversary of the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill 2011, took aim at the Centre over the new farm laws passed last year, claiming that while her government fights for farmers' rights and addresses their grievances, the Centre is allowing them to suffer. Mamata described farmers as the "backbone of society" and indicated that she will continue to work for their well-being, adding that protecting farmers' rights is a primary concern for her.

Today, it pains me that across the nation our farmer brethren are suffering owing to the indifference of the Centre.



Together, we shall continue our fight to ensure the well-being of the very backbone of our society. Upholding their rights remains a top priority. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 14, 2021

Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister tweeted, "On this day, ten years back, the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill 2011 was passed in the WB assembly after a long and difficult struggle. We unitedly fought for the rights of our farmers and addressed their grievances, bringing in positive change in their lives."

After taking office, Mamata passed the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Act, 2011, to reclaim the land that the previous Left Front government had given to the Tatas. On June 14, 2011, the bill was passed by the assembly. The then-state government gave the Tata Group a thousand acres of land in 2006 to develop a vehicle manufacturing factory, but the project was cancelled after violent demonstrations by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Tata Motors challenged the law at the Calcutta High Court. A trial court supported the land acquisition and court determined on appeal that the TMC-led state government's law was illegal. The case was then taken to the Supreme Court, which found in the farmers' favour.

Trial Court calls Mamata's law 'unconstitutional'

For the past six months, farmers have been opposing the Centre's farm laws. Many people have set up camp on the outskirts of the nation's capital. The standoff persists after many rounds of negotiations between the Centre and farmer representatives last year. Farmers have been protesting on the national capital's various borders since November 26 in opposition to three recently enacted farm laws: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

