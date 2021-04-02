Last Updated:

Mamata Banerjee Blames CRPF For Chaos In Nandigram On Polling Day

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Central forces had a role in the chaos which ensued at the Gokulnagar polling booth in Nandigram. 

Swagata Banerjee

A day after the Nandigram ruckus, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Central forces had a role in the chaos which ensued at the Gokulnagar polling booth in Nandigram. 

"My humble regards to the Election Commission, but I want to say that it is not the EC which is conducting the election. It is Home Minister Amit Shah who is conducting the election. I respect the CRPF, but since yesterday night they have spread chaos in Nandigram, like how BSF carries out violence here when they shoot you. I will request to the Central Forces to not spread chaos with help of BJP," said the WB CM. 

The TMC on Thursday had lodged a complaint before the Election Commission against CRPF jawans who have been deployed in the state for the conduct of polls, accusing the jawans of not allowing the polling agents to work and beating them up. However, the CRPF in its defence has refuted all the allegations calling them baseless. 

West Bengal Assembly Elections 

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 79.79 percent and the second phase concluded on Thursday with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on  April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2. 

