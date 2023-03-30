Mamata Banerjee Breaks Into Song During 2-day Dharna Against Centre In Kolkata | WATCH

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sang a song while sitting on a dharna against the Central government in Kolkata on March 29. The fellow TMC workers accompanying her during the sit-in protest also joined her in singing Bengali songs on the second day of the Dharna against the Centre, for not clearing funds for several schemes including the 100 days work scheme MGNREGA.

CM Mamata is sitting on a protest at Kolkata’s Red road. The TMC workers with the Bengal CM swayed along as they sang the Bengali song, with one worker also joining in with a guitar.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sings a Bengali song on the second day of her Dharna in Kolkata, against the Central government for not clearing funds for several schemes including 100 days work. pic.twitter.com/r6CRXCuqty — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

CM Mamata on 2024 parliamentary polls

The 2024 general elections will be a contest between the citizens of the country and the BJP said CM Mamata on March 30, and appealed that people from all faiths Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi should put up a united front against the saffron party and save the poor people of the country.

Sitting at Kolkata’s Red Road near the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar the TMC founder described the BJP as 'Dushasana' and 'Duryodhana' the two antagonists of the epic Mahabharata. "I urge every political party in India to unite to oust this Dushasana BJP government. This Duryodhana BJP should be removed from power to save the country's common man as well as Indian democracy," Banerjee said. Moreover putting forth the reasons for the dharna she said the Centre hasn’t cleared the funds for the 100-day MGNREGA scheme and also the funds for other schemes of the housing and road departments.

''The Centre has stopped releasing funds for MGNREGA and Indira Awas Yojana (Grameen). Besides, it has also stopped scholarships for OBC students,'' CM Mamata said on Tuesday, adding the ₹7000 Cr fund for the MGNREGA is yet to be released by the government despite the state topping the list of completing the work under the scheme. However, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called the allegations against the BJP 'fabricated and false' and slammed CM Banerjee for calling out protest on Ram Navami festival.