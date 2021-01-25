Mamata Banerjee Breaks Silence On Her Speech Boycott; Claims 'Was Teased In PM's Presence'

Breaking her silence over her walk-off due to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that she was teased by 'religious fanatics' in front of the PM at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose event held at Victoria Memorial. Addressing a rally in Hooghly, Banerjee claimed that the BJP did not know her. Slamming the slogans raised at a government event, she claimed that the Centre had not glorified Netaji but rather insulted him.

Mamata speaks on her walk-off

"A few people (religious fanatics) teased me in front of the PM of the country. They don't know me. I told them I am grateful that you celebrated Netaji Jayanti, - but you didn't glorify his birth anniversary, instead, you insulted Netaji, you even had insulted Rabindranath, Vidyasagar," she said.

Why did Mamata walk away?

Fuming at the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised prior to her speech, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, walked off the dais at Kolkata's Victoria memorial where the Centre's Parakram Divas celebrations - marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary were held. On being called to address the crowds ahead of PM Modi's speech, Banerjee was met with loud calls of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Terming it an insult to the invitee, she refused to speak at the event as a mark of protest.

"I feel that a government program should have dignity. This is not a political program, this is a government program. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and Cultural ministry for holding this program here in Kolkata. It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything. Jail Hind. Jai Bangla," said Banerjee before walking away.

BJP: 'Insult to Netaji'

Claiming that Banerjee had insulted the legacy of Netaji, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya said that previously she had insulted the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore by refusing to attend Viswa Bharati’s centenary celebrations. Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that 'Jai Shri Ram to Mamata was like a red flag to a bull', as his peer Kailash Vijaywargiya wondered why was there politics over 'Jai Shri Ram'. On the other hand, TMC MP Derek O'Brien claimed that 'lumpens could not be taught to be dignified', hailing Mamata's dignified response. Similarly, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan condemned the shouting of 'Jai Shri Ram' at a government event. The 'Jai Shri Ram' call has been a major political flashpoint as Banerjee associates it with BJP - refusing to chant it.

