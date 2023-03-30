Mamata Banerjee Calls For Opposition Unity To Oust BJP From Power In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Calling for Opposition unity to oust BJP from power, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, March 29 urged all political parties in the country to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Trinamool Congress supremo, who started a two-day sit-in dharna in Kolkata's Red Road to protest the Union government’s alleged discriminatory attitude towards the state, called the BJP party ‘Dushasana’ which has “devastated the country by selling the LIC and SBI”.

“Every Opposition party will have to come together and fight the BJP and remove the BJP from the chair. It is not important who will be the leader. It is the fight to save the country. It is a direct fight between the people of the country and the BJP,” the Trinamool Congress chairperson said addressing a gathering.

Stating that the 2024 Parliamentary polls will be a fight between the citizens of the country and the BJP, Banerjee said people from all religions -- Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi -- must unite to defeat the saffron party to save Indian democracy. “Every political party in India must unite to oust this BJP government. Remove ‘Dushasana’ BJP and save the common man of the country and Indian democracy,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee stages sit-in dharna in Kolkata

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee staged her dharna in front of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue on Red Road in Kolkata to protest against the Centre's alleged "stoppage" of funds to the state for MGNREGA and other schemes of the housing and road departments. The TMC supremo said the demonstration was to "save India, save democracy".

"People were asking me whether I am demonstrating on behalf of the state government or the Trinamool Congress. I would like to tell them that I have two responsibilities. I am the CM of West Bengal and also the TMC chairperson. So, as a Chief Minister when I see the people of my state suffer, it's my responsibility to look into that," PTI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Senior TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Subrata Bakshi, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and Chandrima Bhattacharya accompanied Mamata Banerjee in her protest.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sits on two days Dharna in Kolkata, starting from today against the Central government for not clearing funds for several schemes including 100 days work. pic.twitter.com/tfI45NFZ1u — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bengal CM had alleged the BJP-led Centre has not released funds for the MGNREGA project for the state and other initiatives of its housing and road departments.

"The Centre has stopped releasing funds for MGNREGA and Indira Awas Yojana (Grameen). Besides, it has also stopped scholarships for OBC students," she said while launching a project to construct 12,000 km of rural roads.