West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, May 2 urged opposition parties to unite and fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

She also said that the country deserves change for its betterment and that there would not be a bigger power than the power of people.

Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, "India deserves change for better. There’s no bigger a power than the power of people. On the occasion of Maa-Mati-Manush-Divas, I urge everyone to unite against Jumla Politics. When all opposition parties come together, BJP will lose the battle & India will win the war against divisive forces."

She also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” radio programme by claiming that the BJP befools people with “Jhoot ki Baat.”

She said, "In the name of Mann ki Baat, the BJP befools people with ‘Jhoot ki Baat’. The BJP makes promises before every election and forgets those after the polls."

Mamata Banerjee met Nitish Kumar

Last month, Mamata Banerjee met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Kolkata as they sought to cobble up a coalition of opposition parties for the big elections next year.

After the meeting, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "It was a very positive discussion... Opposition parties need to sit together and strategise." And West Bengal Chief Minister said, "We have to give the message that we are all together."

Opposition exploring options for alliance to fight against ruling BJP

In April, Nitish Kumar also met top leaders of the Congress, Janata Dal (United) (JDU), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Delhi to explore the possibility of unity.

The meeting was attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and RJD chairperson Tejashwi Yadav. JDU president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, and Congress leader Salman Khursheed were present at the meeting too.