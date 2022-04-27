Mamata Banerjee Calls Hanskhali Rape & Murder - A Case Of Suicide; 'BJP, CPIM Defaming WB'

In an administrative review meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a highly controversial statement dubbed the Hanskhali rape and murder as a case of suicide. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that the suicide case was being shown as that of rape and murder by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) to 'defame' the state of West Bengal.

Stating that she will not let Bengal become like Hathras or Unnao, she pulled up the administrators, saying "Why did you take so much time in receiving the information about what happened with the family? Why do you not keep tabs on the natural and unnatural deaths in your area? The family has given different versions of the incident to our police and the CBI…"

The incident took place on the night of Monday, April 4, when a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in the Hanskhali village in West Bengal's Nadia district. The victim allegedly gang-raped by the son of a local TMC panchayat member with his group of friends.

#BREAKING | Politics over Hanskhali rape case; WB CM Mamata Banerjee says 'Suicide case turned into rape case'



'The minor girl had an affair with the accused'

Soon after the incident, Banerjee had expressed doubt about the cause of a minor girl's death which her family attributed to gang rape. Asserting that the victim had an affair with the accused, a Trinamool Congress leader's son who was arrested, Banerjee wondered if she was pregnant. "The police are yet to understand the cause of the death. I had asked them. Will you call it rape or was she pregnant? Was it (the fallout of) a love affair? Have you enquired about these? This is an unfortunate incident," Banerjee had said.

The National Commission of Women (NCW) had taken cognizance of the West Bengal Chief Minister's statement. Slamming her, NCW chief Rekha Sharma had said the TMC supremo's remarks were very 'unfortunate', as 'being a woman she should have understood the pain of another woman'.

The Hanskhali rape & murder case is presently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). So far, three have been arrested, including the TMC leader's son.