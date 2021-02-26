Mamata Banerjee Calls Key TMC Meet Concurrent With EC's Likely Bengal Poll Announcement

Amid an intensifying poll battle in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a Trinamool Congress working committee meeting at her Kolkata residence at 5 pm on Friday. The TMC Supremo is battling an unprecedented push by the BJP to make inroads into West Bengal at a state assembly level.

The party's working committee meeting comes on the day when top BJP leaders including Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh are holding massive rallies in the election-bound states.

Irani, who is scheduled to participate in BJP's Parivartan Yatra at South 24 Parganas district, was seen riding a scooter and conducting a roadshow in the Panchpota area of West Bengal. On the same day, Rajnath Singh is set to visit the state for a public meeting in Balurghat.

#BREAKING | Union Minister Smriti Irani leads BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Kamalgachi, West Bengal; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/uYymiTa3Fw — Republic (@republic) February 26, 2021

The Assembly election for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in April-May this year. The Election Commission is likely to announce the final dates for the assembly polls at a press conference at 4:30 PM at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Battle for Bengal

In the run-up for elections, top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Party President JP Nadda have been regular visitors to the state. Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed it will win 200 seats in the elections, while the TMC, via poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99.

BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

