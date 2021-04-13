Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP After Her EC Ban Ends, Affirms 'I Am A Street Fighter'

After the 24-hour ban imposed by the Election Commission ended on Tuesday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a public rally in Barasat. While addressing the rally, Mamata Banerjee has challenged the BJP saying she is a street fighter and will defeat the BJP in the ongoing assembly election. Mamata Banerjee on multiple occasions has cast aspersions on the Election Commission accusing the poll body of working at the behest of the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee said: "They have crores of money and have come to elections. You have money, you have mediators, you have hotels, you have all agencies of India. But even then do you know why you will lose? Because I am a street fighter, I fight from the battleground. I do not fight by giving instructions from above."

"From Delhi to entire India, BJP is taking all institutions to ensure I am stopped, Bengal is being humiliated and captured. I say clearly, we will not allow Bengal to become Gujarat; Bengal can't become Gujarat. There is no benefit in stopping me. If I am attacked, I can attack in reply as well," she said, while attempted to target BJP but ended up speaking against the state of Gujarat.

"During the last 24 hours, I could not campaign for elections and I cannot campaign for 72 hours before the fifth phase. This means for four days, on one side, BJP will campaign, and I won't be able to do the same for Trinamool Congress (TMC). I leave the thinking to the public," she said while comparing her campaign ban to that of BJP.

EC's action on political leader's provocative statements

The Election Commission had imposed a ban of 24 hours on Mamata Banerjee which has been ended on Tuesday at 8 pm. The poll body on Tuesday also imposed a ban on BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for the next 48 hours in view of his provocative remark on Cooch Behar violence. The ban will be in effect from 12 pm of April 13 to 12 pm of April 15. Moreover, the electoral body has also issued notices to BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari demanding an explanation over their provocative remarks.

While four phases of the Assembly elections have been concluded, the polling for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2. The state has been reeling under political violence with hundreds of workers of both parties combined have been killed in the violence. In the bipolar contest between the TMC and the BJP, leaders of both parties have been embroiled in controversies by making controversial statements making the elections murkier by the day.