West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee made a massive statement against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that it 'will lose the 2024 election'. Addressing a public gathering on Monday, the leader cited examples of Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be brought down to 'zero' seats in the next general elections.

'If you have the audacity, put me behind the bars'

Mamata's speech comes at a time when her aides and ministers of her government Anubrata Mondal and Partha Chatterjee have been arrested in different cases by the Central agencies. While Mondal has been arrested in connection with the cattle smuggling case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chatterjee has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment case.

"They arrested Anubrata Mondal, now, they want to nab Firhad (Hakim), Arup (Roy), Maloy (Ghatak), Abhishek (Banerjee)...Abhishek has been sent notices and even his wife...I say, even send notice to their son... Even the 2-year-old will demonstrate our strength."

"BJP wants to win the elections by putting everyone behind the bars...I say, if you have the audacity, then, put me behind the bars, and we will see what happens in the elections. We will fight, and we will win and remove BJP from power," the West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo said.

'BJP is rattled by loss in 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections'

After Mamata Banerjee, his nephew and the General Secretary of the TMC took over the dais and claimed that the BJP was 'rattled by the loss in 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections despite being the party in power in majority states in India.' "They tried with all their might but fell flat on their faces here. They even broke Mamata Banerjee's leg, but could not break her fighting spirit," Abhishek said.

In the assembly elections, TMC won 213 seats, with an all-time high of 47.9% votes in its favour. The BJP on the other hand, only won 77 seats, registering a 38.1% vote share.