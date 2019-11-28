Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Uddhav Govt In Maharashtra, Targets BJP Over Poll Losses

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated the newly formed government of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress in Maharashtra and shared her best wishes. "In Maharashtra, three parties are going to form the government. Our best wishes will be there. I will only appeal to them to work for stability and deliver good governance for the people of Maharashtra," the Trinamool Congress supremo said while addressing the press at Bengal's Nabanna. She even tweeted to new CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat – the architects of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Uddhav took oath as CM in a tightly packed ground in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Congratulations to @OfficeofUT , @PawarSpeaks and @bb_thorat for forming the government in Maharashtra. Under your diligent leadership and firm commitment, we look forward to the State having a pro- people, stable government that works for all round development. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 28, 2019

Draws comparison between cultural and financial capitals

CM Mamata Banerjee also drew a comparison for the BJP over its loss of Maharashtra and the recent by-polls in Bengal. "Bengal is the cultural capital of India since before Independence, and Mumbai is the financial capital of India. Now these two capitals if you see, people have voted against the ruling party the BJP and its government," she said. TMC won all three high-profile seats that it contested in the recently held by-polls in Bengal.

Targets BJP over a host of issues

"Within five-six months, you (BJP) have got a havoc majority in the Parliament. And after that not only in Bengal, Rajasthan also you have seen, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, other also you have seen. So why people are not supporting you? Because people had trust that yes you can do it but after that, you see the economic and unemployment situation and the industrial one. Nobody is happy. Even all disinvestment policies from banks to Air India to BSNL to Railway; you cannot do what you like. In a democratic setup, you have to do what people like," said CM Mamata Banerjee.

By-poll boost pre-2021 Assembly elections

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won all the three seats that it contested in the recently held by-poll elections in West Bengal. TMC surprised everyone by turning out victorious in the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar seat. In its electoral history, TMC had never won those two particular seats. Tapan Deb Sinha of the TMC won the Kaliaganj seat by defeating his nearest rival Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP by 2,417 votes. TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar won the by-poll to Kharagpur Sadar seat by defeating BJP's Prem Chandra Jha by 20,788 votes. TMC retained the Karimpur seat as well with a huge margin.

