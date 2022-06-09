Mamata Banerjee Dances With Tribal Women At Mass Wedding Ceremony In North Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday danced with a group of tribal women in a mass wedding program during her three-day visit to Alipurduar in North Bengal. She also gave gift packages to the newly-married couples and blessed them for their future.

The video of Mamata Banerjee's dance was shared on the Trinamool Congress' official Facebook page. In the video, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is seen giving gifts to newly-married couples and blessing them. Later, she joins a group of tribal women for a dance performance as an Adivasi song plays in the background.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with folk artists at a mass wedding ceremony in Alipurduar



(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/gg7NQDWRmP — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

In a tweet, the TMC said,

At a mass wedding programme in Alipurduar, Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial blessed the young couples.



Being part of the magnificent ceremony, she wholeheartedly celebrated and expressed her desire to see our Adivasi brothers and sisters achieve great heights of success. pic.twitter.com/ZmbjmB0Tgz — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 8, 2022

PM Modi's promises & concerns seem to disappear as soon as elections are over: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

While speaking at the event in Alipurduar on Wednesday, the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, taking a jibe at the Centre, said common people were being fooled by promises like the creation of separate states and various welfare schemes ahead of elections. "But those never materialize later," PTI quoted Mamata as saying.

“Ahead of the election, BJP makes tall promises like Ujala schemes, opening of tea gardens but after the election no BJP leaders are seen. The policies of the BJP are detrimental to the interest of common people,” said Mamata.

.@BJP4India's FAKE PROMISES are out in the open!



Where are the tea gardens you promised, Mr Busy Prime Minister? Where is the concern for tribal communities?



Your promises & concerns seem to disappear as soon as elections are over. It's about time that you STOP FOOLING PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/bbnes8gLUu — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 8, 2022

The Chief Minister also stated that she wants Adivasi people to take part in the Olympics and win gold for the country.

“Today, 510 people got married and under the Rupashri scheme, I have given them 10000 rupees. My aim is also to uplift the status of Adivasis. No one can take away the land of Adivasis. There is an Adivasi Bhawan in Kolkata and another such building is due in Kalimpong,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

“Under the Bengal government’s Chaa Sundari Scheme, houses have been constructed for tea workers. Over 12,000 houses have already been built. We also provide rupees 1,500 monthly to tea workers, who already have access to free electricity, health services and drinking water. Our government also accords respect to tribal leaders like Birsa Munda, and Raghunath Murmu by giving state holidays on their birthday anniversary,” further added Mamata.