Mamata Banerjee Dares BJP To Publish Complaints Against Her; Questions Their Authenticity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed several complaints against her on several issues and questioned if there is any truth in them. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that if there is any truth in these complaints then BJP can publish them in the media.

"If I see something wrong in my party, I order arrest and inquiry...BJP had also complained against me but was there any truth? Try to investigate it. If it's true then I always say to publish it (in media)," Banerjee said.

She said that the law and order situation was good in West Bengal but claimed that sections of media were spreading misinformation. She said that complaints are lodged in West Bengal but not in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat citing the stripping of journalists semi-naked in MP.

"Law and order is good in West Bengal but sections of media spreading misinformation. They begin media trials. In my state, we lodge complaints. In UP, Gujarat, MP they don't allow it. You must have seen journalists were naked so that they don't publish news but in my state that doesn't happen," the Chief Minister said.

TMC to launch mass outreach campaign next month

The ruling TMC in Bengal, which recently faced backlash over the Birbhum killing and a series of rape cases, has decided to launch a mass outreach programme from May 5, the first anniversary of Mamata Banerjee's government's third tenure in the state.

According to PTI sources, the new programme was the brainchild of political adviser and strategist Prashant Kishor and his I-PAC team. A senior TMC leader said that the campaign is aimed at channelising the energy of cadres, who had been largely sitting idle since last year's assembly polls.

"From May 5, on the occasion of the first anniversary of our third term, we will launch a new mass outreach campaign. The programme aims to identify problems and ensure that they are resolved at the earliest," the TMC leader said.