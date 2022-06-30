Mamata Banerjee Declares 'Jihad Against BJP'; Suvendu Adhikari Seeks Dismissal Of TMC Govt

A delegation of the West Bengal BJP led by the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday, seeking action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she called for "jihad" against the saffron party.

"The use of the word 'jihad' by Mamata Banerjee is dangerous. She called for jihad against BJP on 21 July. We witnessed jihad during CAA protests, post-poll violence, and most recently amid the Nupur Sharma controversy," said Adhikari.

The BJP leader urged the state Governor to take action and dismiss the TMC government with "immediate effect". He also accused the CM of indulging in vote-bank politics. "Encouraging jihadists is an old habit of Banerjee. She is doing this just to secure her vote bank. This is vote-bank politics," the former TMC leader said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor has called upon Mamata Banerjee to retract this "most unfortunate" statement.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Dhankhar said, "the statement has no place in a society governed by rule of law, and least expected from one under constitutional oath to abode by it. Taking strong exception to this, have written to CM to withdraw the statement and respond."

He said that declaring “Jihad” against a political party is constitutional anarchy and decimation of democracy that cannot be countenanced. He hoped that the CM would regretfully withdraw the statement at the earliest.

Declaring “Jihad” against a political party is constitutional anarchy and decimation of democracy that cannot be countenanced. Am sure wiser counsel will prevail & Hon’ble CM would regretfully withdraw the statement earliest. Such a pernicious stance is antithetical to democracy. pic.twitter.com/Knp0upLYZV — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 29, 2022

Mamata Banerjee stokes row with Jihad remark

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called for "jihad" against the BJP while addressing a public rally in Asansol on July 21.

In the video of her public address, the TMC supremo could be heard saying in Bangla, "July 21 is near and you know it is Shaheed Dibas. It is a day to declare ‘jihad’ against the BJP.”

She was referring to Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Divas). The Trinamool Congress (TMC) organizes a mass rally on this day every year to mark the 1993 Kolkata firing.

Banerjee's call to action had triggered outrage in the BJP ranks with several party leaders slamming the TMC chief's choice of words.