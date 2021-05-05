Mamata Banerjee-Dhankhar Spat Persists On Oath-taking Day As Guv Raises Post-poll Violence

The spat between Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar continued on Wednesday even as she took oath as the CM for the 3rd time. While congratulating the TMC supremo, he called upon her to take urgent steps to stop the "horrendous" post-poll violence in the state. Maintaining that the current situation is antithetical to democracy, he added that people are worried.

Meanwhile, Banerjee stated, "I appeal to all political parties to maintain peace. Bengal does not like violence. Please take proper care that there is no violence. I will tackle law and order from today". However, Dhankhar told the media thereafter that she cannot shirk responsibility as the Model Code of Conduct was revoked on May 3 itself.

Referring to Banerjee as his "younger sister", WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar remarked, "I congratulate Chief Minister Mamata Bandyopadhyay for her third term. I express hope and expectation that governance will be according to rule of law. India is a great democracy where power emanates from the process of law. We are at the moment in a very difficult crisis. I am getting reports from within and outside the country. People are worried."

"I am in touch with the honourable Chief Minister. She has taken steps when I indicated to her. Our first priority is we must bring an end to this senseless violence, horrendous violence that has affected society at large. Post-poll violence if it is retributive is antithetical to democracy. I have every hope that the Chief Minister on an urgent basis will take all steps to restore the rule of law," he added.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state", PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. While TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights", Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful. Addressing a press conference a day earlier, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra opined that such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history.

Alleging that "Bengal is burning", he reckoned that TMC should show graciousness after winning the election. He extended solidarity with BJP workers and the 2.28 crore people who have voted for the party in the 2021 Assembly election. Patra opined, "2.28 crore Bengalis voted for BJP. Is it not their democratic right to vote for a political party of their choice? Will Mamata-TMC govt take care of them? Do they have no democratic right?" Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda commenced his two-day visit to WB and met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata and Gopalpur.