Mamata Banerjee Dials Protesting Farmers & Yogendra Yadav; Derek O'Brien Streams Call

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has spoken to the farmers on phone. TMC leader Derek O'Brien met farmers on Friday and called Mamata Banerjee after which the Bengal CM spoke to the farmers. This comes a day after Mamata warned Centre of massive statewide protest if farmers' demands aren't met.

Derek O'Brien was present in protest at Singhu border and said that Mamata Banerjee had sent him and other leaders to Delhi in order to extend solidarity to the farmers. Moreover, former AAP leader and activist Yogendra Yadav was also present at the site and spoke to Mamata Banerjee.

Derek O'Brien: Didi I have reached here, talk to the farmers and express your solidarity to them.



Mamata Banerjee: We and our Party are with you all, we support your cause, we will help you, I always remember Punjab and there farmers, if required my party members will sit with you all.



One of the Farmer: We are happy that CM of Bengal called us and she is concerned. Mamata ji is doing a great job for the people of Bengal, minorities of her state, we pray for her party's success.



Yogendra Yadav speaking to Mamata Banerjee: You call for Parliament Session and raise the issue to withdraw the Farmer laws.

READ | Akali Dal escalates anti-Centre push; Will meet CMs Mamata & Uddhav over farm laws row

Mamata Banerjee had also called for a party meeting on the contentious farm laws. Taking to Twitter, Mamata had said, “We have called a meeting of the All India Trinamool Congress on Friday, December 4. We will discuss how the Essential Commodities Act is impacting common people and resulting in skyrocketing prices. The central government must withdraw this anti-people law.”

The Bengal CM threatened that if the Centre does not repeal the agriculture bills, she would lead protests throughout the state and the country. She also accused the Modi government of ‘selling away’ everything and called to take back its “ill-conceived privatization policy.”

I am very much concerned about the farmers, their lives and livelihood. GOI must withdraw the anti-farmer bills. If they do not do so immediately we will agitate throughout the state and the country. From the very start, we have been strongly opposing these anti-farmer bills. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 3, 2020

READ | Ex-Minister Harsimrat Badal mocks Centre's 'Digital India' push amid Farmers' protest

Centre to meet farmers again on December 5

Earlier on November 3, the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' unions concluded without any significant progress. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that they would meet again at 2 pm on December 5. Besides him, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the Centre in the deliberations.

Revealing that the discussion took place in a good atmosphere, Tomar stated that the Union government is willing to discuss the unions' objections pertaining to points such as strengthening the APMC, regulating the private Mandis, dispute resolution and apprehensions over the MSP. Moreover, he exuded confidence of the two sides reaching a consensus on Saturday. On the other hand, the farmer unions remained steadfast in their demand for the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Enters Farmers' Row; Calls TMC Meeting & Threatens State-wide Protest

READ | Mehbooba Mufti Draws Farmers' Protest Parallel To J&K; Says BJP's Nerves & Failure Visible