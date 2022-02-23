Mamata Banerjee Dials Sharad Pawar After Nawab Malik's Arrest By ED In D-gang Case

After the arrest of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, February 23, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached out to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Malik in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

In the latest development, the ASG has stated that the manner in which the crime was laundered and the record was enough to fulfil the condition of Section 19 of PMLA. In an arrest made under PMLA, Section 19, no arrest warrant is required. The ED has sought 14 days of custody for the NCP leader.

Senior counsel Amit Desai claimed that ED has 'no proof' against Malik. He said, "There are no links of Nawab Malik to any of these allegations." He also argued that Dawood is known for his offences for so long, however, the FIR was only registered on February 3. "Why you are silent for last 20 years? This is an attempt to defame Nawab Malik," he said.

NCP leader Nawab Malik arrested by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case that is linked to the underworld, specifically Dawood Ibrahim. Malik's arrest comes after the filing of a case and raids carried out by the ED on February 15 in Mumbai and a five-hour-long interrogation at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate on Wednesday. Officials informed that his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under provisions of the same.

Former Maharashtra CM slams Centre and the BJP

Maharashtra Minister and former CM Ashok Chavan also slammed the Centre and the BJP for its "low-level" politics. Speaking to ANI, Chavan said, "I personally believe that this is disappointing. The level of politics has gone lower than municipality politics, and it is shameful. Things that we are getting to see happening in the country and Maharashtra should not happen in a democracy. Central agencies being used for personal gains is shameful. It is not right."

In an interview with news agency ANI, Akhilesh Yadav criticised the arrest and alleged BJP of using agencies whenever it gets "scared". He further said that the BJP can do anything and defame anyone with fake charges. "Whenever BJP is scared, it uses such agencies to defame and jail others by imposing fake charges", Yadav said.

As per media sources, Nawab Malik is set to tender his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. BJP workers protested and burned an effigy of Nawab Malik in Andheri west over his alleged underworld connections and involvement in terror funding.

