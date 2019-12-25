'Mamata Banerjee Didn't Respond': WB Governor On Vajpayee's Tribute Event Invitation

As the nation pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar has alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has insulted Vajpayee. Speaking to media on Wednesday ahead of unveiling a portrait of Vajpayee, Dhankar said that he had invited the West Bengal CM for the event but she did not respond to his letter. He added that there has not been any representation by the government in the event despite inviting the speaker and other ministers of the West Bengal cabinet.

Dhankar said: "I propose you may kindly unveil the portrait. I am sure given the importance of the occasion, You will be in a position to spare time for it, awaiting your response. unfortunately there was no response. There has been no representation by the government and that has pained me."

However, CM Mamata Banerjee paid her tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, describing him as a statesman who rose above partisan politics for the country's good. The Trinamool Congress supremo, taking to Twitter added that Vajpayee was missed by everybody and he was a statesman.

Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a statesman who rose above partisan politics for the country’s good. We miss him a lot — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 25, 2019

There has been a long drawn tussle between West Bengal CM Banerjee and the governor. Recently, the governor slammed CM Banerjee for ignoring his appeal to withdraw her statement seeking the intervention of the United Nations regarding the amended Citizenship Act. The governor has repeatedly expressed his anguish over the Bengal government’s rejection of CAA and said that Mamata Banerjee should abide by the Constitution. Previously, he also demanded the CM to brief him on the law & order situation in the state amid the anti-CAA violence, but Banerjee skipped the meeting.

The tussle between the Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been ongoing since the absence of pleasantries between him and Banerjee in the Assembly. Banerjee has hit out at him saying, "a BJP leader has come to Bengal who does not even have the courtesy to return a salutation". Dhankar has alleged that Banerjee was "humiliating" him "on every occasion" and was not briefing him regularly. Previously on December 5, the Governor had arrived at the state Assembly and found the main gates locked and the Assembly empty, in spite of him informing the Speaker of his arrival.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other leaders paid their tribute to former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary. The Prime Minister also launched the Atal Bhujal Yojana in New Delhi. he is scheduled to unveil a statue of Vajpayee in Lucknow later in the day.

