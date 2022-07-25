Mamata Banerjee Didn't Take Partha Chatterjee's 4 Calls After His Arrest; ED Memo Accessed

Reflecting the unease in TMC, the ED revealed that West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee dialled CM Mamata Banerjee 4 times after his arrest in the SSC scam but the calls went unanswered. As per the arrest memo accessed by Republic TV, Chatterjee was arrested by ED Assistant Director Mithilesh Kumar Mishra at 1.55 am on July 23. As a person has the right to inform someone of his arrest, Chatterjee chose to appraise the TMC supremo of the state. However, the arrest memo stated that Banerjee didn't pick up his calls at 2.32 am, 2.33 am, 3.37 am and 9.35 am.

This assumes significance amid speculation that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is divided over Chatterjee's arrest. As per sources, the old guard in TMC wants him to continue in his party positions and as a minister. However, the younger section of the party is gunning for his removal. Re-elected from the Behala Paschim seat in the 2021 Assembly polls. he currently holds the portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs, IT and Electronics, Industry, Commerce and Enterprise, Public Enterprise and Industrial Reconstruction in the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet.

Here is Partha Chatterjee's arrest memo:

Partha Chatterjee arrested by ED

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized Rs.20 crore in cash from his aide Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises.

While Chatterjee was sent to ED custody till July 25, he was admitted to the SSKM Super Speciality Hospital for his check-up and treatment as per the order of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. A day earlier, the Calcutta High Court directed the WB Minister to be taken to the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar by air ambulance. At 4 pm today, a special PMLA court will hear the ED's plea seeking his further remand on the basis of a report prepared by a team of specialist doctors in Cardiology, Nephrology, Respiratory Medicines and Endocrinology after medically examining the accused.