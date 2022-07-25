Mamata Banerjee Distances Herself From Partha Chatterjee; 'I Don't Support Corruption'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke her silence on the SSC recruitment scam on Monday, distancing herself from arrested TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee. Addressing a gathering, Mamata Banerjee attempted to downplay the scam while asserting that she 'does not support corruption or any wrongdoing'.

"A verdict should be given based on the truth, within a given time frame. If someone is found guilty, I do not mind if they are punished with life imprisonment. If someone has been involved in wrong activities, none of us will interfere no matter how harsh a verdict they face. We will not support them. I will not bow down to threats," said Mamata Banerjee.

"If someone has committed wrongdoings and is proven guilty by the verdict of law, they will be responsible for the same. Neither the govt nor the party has any ties with that woman (Arpita Mukherjee)...I had visited a Durga Puja pandal to inaugurate it. Apparently, a woman was present there. I heard she is Partha's (Chatterjee) friend. Am I God to know who is friends with whom?" she asked.

The West Bengal CM further asserted that she does not take money or salary even for her service. "There has been some mistake related to that lady (Mukherjee). I won't spare anyone who does a mistake even if it is my MPs, MLAs or ministers. If anyone is found guilty, he or she must be punished, but I condemn malicious campaign against me," she stated, adding that the BJP was wrong to think that it could break the TMC using central agencies.

"I have faith on the judiciary. They have put my pictures with the recovered money, how dare they? Can you give me one example where someone doesn't give a job to at least one known person among 100 if they are in charge of recruitment?" she asked.

Mamata Banerjee skips WB Minister's calls

Earlier, the ED revealed that Partha Chatterjee dialled CM Mamata Banerjee 4 times after his arrest in the SSC scam but the calls went unanswered. As per the arrest memo accessed by Republic TV, Chatterjee was arrested by ED Assistant Director Mithilesh Kumar Mishra at 1.55 a.m. on July 23.

As a person has the right to inform someone of his arrest, Chatterjee chose to apprise the TMC supremo. However, the arrest memo stated that Banerjee didn't pick up his calls at 2.32 a.m., 2.33 a.m., 3.37 a.m. and 9.35 a.m.

This assumes significance amid speculation that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is divided over Chatterjee's arrest. As per sources, the old guard in TMC wants him to continue in his party positions and as a minister. However, the younger section of the party is gunning for his removal.

Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized over Rs 20 crore in cash from his aide Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises. He was sent to ED custody till July 25.