Mamata Banerjee Echoes 'Jai Hindustan, Bangla, Goa, Haryana, Ram Ram' As 3 Netas Join TMC

After three political leaders including Ashok Tanwar, Pavan Varma, and Kirti Azad joined TMC, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she was happy to welcome the leaders to her party. The TMC supremo, who is currently in Delhi, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24 and discuss central funds for the state and the issue of the expansion of the BSF's zone of control.

Mamata Banerjee at a press briefing in Delhi said, "I want to go to Haryana. I'll go there as soon as Ashok Tanwar (who joined TMC today) invites me. Defeating BJP is our top priority... Jai Hindustan, Jai Haryana, Jai Bangla, Jai Goa. Ram Ram!".

She added, "I'm happy to have welcomed Ashok Tanwar, Pavan Varma, and Kirti Azad to the party".

Ex-Congress leaders flock to TMC

Ashok Tanwar, who quit the Congress in October 2019 and launched his own party, former JD(U) general secretary Pavan Varma, and Congress leader Kirti Azad joined TMC today in New Delhi in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ashok Tanwar, after joining TMC said, "Today there is only one leader that can defeat BJP. Mamata Banerjee defeated them in Bengal. Like farmers made this govt bow down to their demands, I think the opposition also needs to come together and defeat BJP in 2024".

While, Kirit Azad expressed his desire to work for the welfare of people under Mamata's leadership and said, "It makes me happy to say that under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, I'll work for the development of the nation. Today, a personality like her is needed in the country who can show the country the right direction".

Also, Pavan Varma informed that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee invited him very politely and respectfully to join the party. He added that he is ready to do any work that will be assigned by the party. He said, 'TMC will be a party at the national level and will play a role of strong opposition".

Speaking on Congress leaders witching to TMC, Pavan said, "In politics, politicians take independent decisions to join any party. The one who was earlier in congress might be sad and want to join the party on whose idealogy they believe, they can join that party".

