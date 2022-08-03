Mamata Banerjee Expands West Bengal Cabinet; Nine MLAs Including Babul Supriyo Take Oath

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 3 expanded her cabinet with nine ministers taking an oath. This development comes days after suspended Trinamool Congress minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested in connection with the Bengal SSC scam.

Babul Supriyo, Snehasis Chakraborty, Udayan Guha, Pradip Mazumder and Partha Bhowmick were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the presence of CM Banerjee and Governor La Ganesan.

Tribal leader Birbaha Hansda and Biplab Roy Chowdhury also took oath as Ministers of State with independent charges. Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as Ministers of State.

West Bengal cabinet reshuffle | Nine ministers take oath in Kolkata - Babul Supriyo, Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmick, Udayan Guha, Pradip Mazumder, Tajmul Hossain, Satyajit Barman. Birbaha Hansda & Biplab Roy Chowdhury are sworn in as Ministers with independent charges. pic.twitter.com/H4e4So7D8B — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Notably, this is one of the major reshuffles in TMC since it came to power in 2011. There have been very few instances of a cabinet reshuffle and those too were major ones.

Partha Chatterjee, who has been sacked as a minister and from the party, was in charge of five key departments including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.

For a brief period, CM Banerjee had supervised the panchayat and PHE departments as well as consumer affairs and self-help group and self-employment departments following the death of in-charge ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pandey respectively. At present, these departments are being held by other ministers.

These portfolios are likely to be distributed among the new ministers. Some portfolios might be reshuffled among the existing ministers.

On Monday, the TMC underwent a major organisational overhaul as the leadership of 16 out of the 35 organisational districts were modified.

The imprint of Abhishek Banerjee was evident in the reshuffle in which several "non-performers" were axed, and some were relieved of organisational duties, paving their way for ministerial berths.

Mamata's cabinet reshuffle is way to divert people's attention from corruption, says BJP WB chief

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the reshuffle in the Bengal cabinet is to divert people's attention from the corruption cases in the state.

"Due to the corruption cases that are coming to the fore in West Bengal, the people of Bengal have understood that the entire government is a thief. The thief will go and another new thief will come and he will start stealing again with his new energy, nothing much is going to change," BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar told ANI.