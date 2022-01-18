Mamata Banerjee Expresses Strong Reservation On Proposal To Amend IAS Cadre Rules

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed "strong reservations" on the central government's proposal to amend the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954. She urged the PM to roll back the decision stating that the changes in rules for central deputation of IAS offices will affect the state's administration.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also alleged that the Centre's proposed amendment is against the "spirit of cooperative federalism". In a two-page letter to PM Modi, she said, "I express my strong reservations to the approach followed by the Central government in proposing such amendment to the Cadre Rules which unilaterally mandates the state government to make such a number of officers available for deputation as prescribed under (the) Central Deputation Reserve."

In its proposal to amend the IAS (Cadre) Rules, the Centre recently asked state governments to send a list of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers for central deputation.

"Not only is the proposed amendment against the spirit of cooperative federalism but the same also upsets time-tested harmonious agreement which existed between Centre and states in the matter of posting of IAS-IPS officers," she wrote.

CM Mamata Banerjee added that insisting IAS officers be made available for deputation through the proposed amendment will affect the administration of states and would make it impossible to assess and plan the administration of states.

"I would beseech you to consider that the reciprocal spirit of interactive and consultative give and take, designed in the existing framework, should not be replaced by unilateralism. I request you to keep the federal spirit of the Cadre Rules unviolated by withdrawing/not giving effect to the proposed amendment," she added.

Centre proposes an amendment to IAS Cadre rules

The PM Modi government has proposed to add a provision in Rule 6 of IAS CADRE Rules, 1954. The current rule says that any IAS officer, with the concurrence of the state government concerned, could be posted on central deputation.

With the current Rule 6, the Centre has proposed to attach: “Provided that each State Government shall make available for deputation to the Central Government, such number of eligible officers of various levels to the extent of the Central Deputation Reserve prescribed under Regulations referred to in Rule 4(1), adjusted proportionately by the number of officers available with the State Government concerned vis-a-vis the total authorised strength of the State Cadre at a given point of time. The actual number of officers to be deputed to the Central Government shall be decided by the Central Government in consultation with the State Government concerned."

Image: PTI/PIB