Mamata Banerjee Fearmongers: 'BJP Trying To Create Its Armed Cadre Base Through Agnipath'

Fearmongering over Agnipath, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP was trying to create its own armed cadre base through this scheme. Speaking on the floor of the state Assembly on Monday, Banerjee termed the new defence recruitment scheme as an insult to the Armed Forces. In a veiled jibe at BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, she questioned whether BJP was planning to hire Agniveers as watchmen at its offices after the completion of their 4-year tenure. Moreover, the TMC supremo accused the JP Nadda-led party of attempting to fool the people ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Mamata Banerjee alleged, "The BJP is trying to create its own armed cadre base through this scheme. What will they do after four years? The party wants to give arms into the hands of the youth."

"They had promised two crore jobs every year. But, now they are only fooling the people of the country in the name of these schemes,” she added. In protest against the West Bengal CM's remarks, BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly. So far, multiple opposition parties including Congress have demanded the rollback of Agnipath. Meanwhile, sources revealed that BJP is planning an outreach programme to clear the misconceptions regarding this scheme.

BJP trying to fool people with schemes like ‘Agnipath’ ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2022

Centre seeks to assuage protesters

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for the recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years. Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Similarly, the Defence Ministry cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

(With PTI inputs)