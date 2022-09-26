Mamata Banerjee Flags Off Durga Puja Festival, Marks Debut As Singer For Her Latest Album

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has time and again showcased her various skills ranging from painting, writing lyrics, dancing to playing badminton. This time, the Chief Minister surprised everyone after marking her sebut as a singer. Yes, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief sang a song for her latest album 'Utsaber Gaan'.

On Sunday, on Mahalaya, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flagged off the Durga Puja festival marking her debut as a singer for her latest album wherein she not only sang but also gave lyrics to the songs as well as composed the music. The album is titled "Utsaber Gaan" and has eight puja-special songs composed entirely by the West Bengal CM, according to the Jago Bangla, a mouthpiece of the TMC. Several singers have lent their voices to this album of CM Banerjee including TMC leaders Babul Supriyo, Indranil Sen and many others.

In the list of 8 songs, the 'Tak Dumdadum' song attracts attention the most as it is sung by Mamata Banerjee. CM Banerjee sang this song along with other singers-- Indranil sen and Aditi Munshi, according to the Jago Bangla.

Mamata Banerjee inaugurates several Durga Puja in West Bengal

CM Mamata who has been on a puja inauguration spree inaugurated several Durga Puja in Kolkata. The TMC chief inaugurated the Selimpur Pally Durga Puja, the Babu Bagan Durga Puja, 95 Paly, Jodhpur Park Durga Puja and Chetla Agrani Durga Puja on Sunday.

