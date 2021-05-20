'Mamata Banerjee For Confrontational Federalism': Suvendu Adhikari Has Question For WB CM

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister for "politicising" the meeting of PM Narendra Modi with the district officials to discuss the norms practised at the grassroots level in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. To an allegation of Mamata Banerjee about not allowing her to speak in the meeting, Suvendu Adhikari pointed out that Mamata Banerjee has not attended a single meeting which PM Modi had held with the Chief Ministers of all the states and UTs, however, now crying foul for not given chance to speak in the PM-DM meeting.

To state clearly, PM @narendramodi has held numerous meetings with Chief Ministers in the last few months, how many did @MamataOfficial attend?



ZERO.



Now, she hijacks a PM-DM meet to say she was denied a chance to speak.



Shameful! — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) May 20, 2021

Cooperative Federalism vs Confrontational Federalism

Lambasting the Chief Minister further, Suvendu Adhikari said Mamata Banerjee believes in confrontational federalism as against the practices of cooperative federalism followed by the Prime Minister. To prove his point of PM Modi following cooperative federalism, Suvendu Adhikari revealed that five out of seven district officials who spoke with the Prime Minister were from non-BJP states.

5 out of the 7 District Officials who spoke today belonged to non-BJP ruled states of Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and AP.



Cooperative federalism is the firm commitment of PM @narendramodi unlike CM @MamataOfficial who only believes in confrontational federalism. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) May 20, 2021

West Bengal’s COVID numbers are miserable, but the Chief Minister wants to play politics.



The @AITCofficial is still busy in gory victory dances and targeting opponents.



It is better they get down to work because the great People of West Bengal are watching! — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) May 20, 2021

'CMs sitting like puppets': Mamata Banerjee

Soon after the meeting of the prime minister with district officials was over, Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference and claimed that she was "insulted" by not being allowed to speak at the meeting. Officials from the Health Ministry and 54 districts including North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Nadia, Howrah, Hoogly and East Midnapore attended the virtual meeting along with the CMs of 10 states - Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Contending that only Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was given a chance to speak, she called upon other chief ministers to lodge a protest.

She alleged that the Centre is not supplying an adequate amount of oxygen to the state and also highlighted the shortage of Remdesivir in the state. Without attending the numerous previous meetings of PM Modi with the chief ministers, she slamming the Prime Minister for not allowing a two-way conversation with the chief ministers in the PM-DM meeting held today. Mamata Banerjee claimed that the states were not asked anything about COVID-19 vaccines, black fungus and other coronavirus-related issues. She also raked up the incidents of dead bodies found in river Ganga in UP, asking the PM if he has sent any Central team to probe the issue.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee remarked, "We were ready with all the documents. But we were not allowed to speak a single line. We all the Chief Ministers are feeling insulted. We were sitting like puppets. They never asked us anything related to vaccines, black fungus, and other issues related to COVID."

"Has the Modi government sent any central team to Uttar Pradesh, where dead bodies are floating into the Ganges? I have written a letter to PM for providing free universal vaccines. he did not reply. PM is insecure as he did not allow to speak CMs in this meeting," she added.